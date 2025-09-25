  • Menu
JBT Marel opens global production centre in India

JBT Marel opens global production centre in India
JBT Marel, a global leader in food processing technology, has inaugurated its Global Production Centre (GPC) in Pune, India, marking a major step in strengthening its presence in the Indian and Asia-Pacific markets.

The new facility, located at Vivan Kohli Industrial Estate on the Old Mumbai–Pune Highway in Naigaon, Maval Taluka, was inaugurated by Brian Deck, CEO of JBT Marel, along with senior leaders Augusto Rizzolo, Executive Vice President and President, Regions and Integration; Bob Petri, Vice President and President, Meat and Prepared Foods; and Jack Martin, Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer.

The inauguration ceremony was also attended by senior executives including Manuel Kaufmann, Senior Director DF&H APAC; Per Friberg, Senior Director Prepared Foods; Vikram Mulmule, Vice President, South Asia; and Shivendra Singh, Operations Manager, South Asia Subcontinent.

