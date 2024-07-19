Jio becomes largest operator globally in terms of data traffic

Live
Jio has become the largest operator globally in terms of data traffic.
Mumbai : Jio has become the largest operator globally in terms of data traffic.
Jio is the largest 5G operator outside China with 130 million subscribers accounting for over 31 per cent of Jio’s wireless data traffic.
Jio's total subscriber base has reached 490 million, including 130 million 5G users.
Jio Platforms Limited's (JPL) revenue for Q1 FY25 stood at Rs 34,548 crore, up 12.8 per cent Y-o-Y. Its quarterly EBITDA came in at Rs 14,638 crore, up 11.6 per cent Y-o-Y.
Growth in revenue from operations was primarily driven by robust subscriber growth across mobility and homes. The double-digit EBITDA growth was primarily led by healthy revenue growth and operating leverage.
The depreciation increase was led by higher network utilisation and addition to the gross block while an increase in finance cost was driven by higher leverage.
Jio continues to lead the industry and gain subscriber share with 8 million net additions in 1Q FY25. Its monthly churn was 1.7 per cent, ARPU was Rs 181.7 with a better subscriber mix, partially offset by an increasing mix of promotional 5G traffic being offered on an unlimited basis to subscribers and not charged separately.
Akash M. Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm, said “Ubiquitous, high-quality, affordable internet is the backbone of Digital India and Jio takes pride in contributing to this. Our new prepaid plans would foster industry innovation towards 5G and AI and drive sustainable growth. Jio with its superior network and new service propositions would further build its market leadership with a customer-first approach."