Jio-BP launches first mobility station in Mumbai

Hyderabad: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and bp's fuel and mobility joint venture – Reliance BP Mobility Limited (RBML) launched its first Jio-bp branded Mobility Station at Navde in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra on Tuesday. Working in a challenging pandemic-affected environment, Jio-bp is bringing a network of world-class mobility stations offering multiple fuelling choices to the customers.

While reimagining mobility solutions in India, the Jio-bp brand is poised to provide an unmatched and distinctive customer experience. The existing network of over 1,400 fuel pumps will be rebranded as Jio-bp, presenting a new range of customer value propositions over the coming months. India's market for fuels and mobility is rapidly growing. It is expected to be the fastest-growing fuels market in the world over the next 20 years. Jio-bp Mobility Stations are designed to help meet this growing demand and are ideally located to suit customer convenience.

They bring together a range of services for consumers on the move – including additivised fuels, EV charging, refreshments and food, and plan to offer more low carbon solutions over time. The joint venture is well-positioned to become a leader in fuels and mobility.