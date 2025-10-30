Jio-bp unveils India’s first-of-its-kind and largest integrated Mobility Hub at Devanahalli, Bengaluru, featuring an EV charging hub equipped with 28 charge points

Live
Jio-bp today announced the launch of India’s first of its kind and largest integrated mobility hub with 28 EV charging points within a retail outlet at Devanahalli, Bengaluru, marking a major milestone in the country’s transition towards cleaner and smarter mobility.
The Devanahalli outlet is a multi-fuel retail site offering petrol, diesel, CNG, and a wildbean café. It now adds a state-of-the-art EV charging hub, featuring superfast DC chargers with 28 charging points dispensing up to 360kW. This flagship destination brings together fuel, CNG, EV, retail, and café experiences under one roof, redefining convenience for customers and travellers alike.
Speaking about the launch, Jio-bp Chairman Sarthak Behuria said,
“The Devanahalli Mobility Station represents our vision for the future of integrated mobility in India. By bringing advanced EV charging technology into our existing retail ecosystem, we are improving accessibility and convenience for customers while supporting India’s transition to low-carbon transport. Located near Kempegowda International Airport, the hub makes it easier for EV owners and fleets in and around Bengaluru to charge quickly, relax, and continue their journeys with confidence.”
Strategically located near Kempegowda International Airport, the station serves both private and commercial EV users, providing fast and efficient charging while ensuring comfort and familiarity through amenities like refuelling, shopping, and the wildbean café. Customers can relax over coffee, shop for essentials, or take a short break while their vehicles charge — turning refuelling time into a moment of ease and refreshment.
Designed with future-ready infrastructure, the hub supports a wide range of EV models and is scalable to meet India’s rapidly growing EV adoption.
Key Highlights
ü Integrated fuel, CNG, EV, retail, and café experience
ü Superfast chargers dispensing up to 360kW with a total of 28 charge points
ü Future-ready design supporting both personal and fleet EVs
ü Customer delight through loyalty rewards redeemable across the Jio-bp ecosystem
This pioneering initiative reinforces Jio-bp’s leadership in sustainable and inclusive mobility. By combining speed, reliability, and customer convenience, the Devanahalli hub eliminates range anxiety and empowers customers to confidently embrace electric mobility. The facility further strengthens Jio-bp’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer-centric design, setting new benchmarks for how India moves and powers its journeys.
With close to 7000 charging points across approximately 1000 locations, including 32 operational hubs in key cities, Jio-bp is rapidly expanding its footprint to make fast, accessible charging available nationwide. Equipped with ultra-fast chargers of up to 480 kW and maintaining an industry-leading uptime of 96%+, the sites are designed to go beyond functionality, offering premium amenities such as cafés and rest zones that enhance the overall customer experience.