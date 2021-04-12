JMC Projects India wins new construction orders worth Rs 1,262 crore

JMC Projects (India) Limited (JMC), a leading Civil Engineering and EPC Company has secured new orders of Rs 1,262 crore.

The Company has received orders of Rs 431 crore in March 2021 and Rs 831 crore in April 2021, to date. The details of the projects are as follows:

1) Building Projects in India of Rs 1,059 crore.

2) Water Project in the Maldives of approx Rs 203 crore.

SK Tripathi, CEO & Dy. Managing Director, JMC Projects, said, "We are delighted with the new order wins in our Buildings and Water business. The international order in the Water business is a milestone in our growth journey and marks our entry into the Maldives for the first time. The order in the Maldives reinforces our thrust to diversify in the international EPC market. The order in our Buildings business is a testament to our ability to deliver projects to the highest satisfaction of the clients. Our total order wins for 2020‐21 were around Rs 7,900 crore is giving us the confidence to deliver good growth in 2021‐22."

JMC Projects (India) Limited is a subsidiary of Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited and it is India's one of the leading contracting company.

At around 11:22 am, JMC Projects was trading at Rs 80.65 per share down by Rs 3.15 or 3.76 per cent from its previous closing of 83.80 apiece in NSE. At the same time, Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited was trading at Rs 372.20 per share down by Rs 12.65 or 3.29 per cent from its previous closing of Rs 384.85 on NSE.