Join The Brain League with Kotak Kanya Scholarship- where Top NRIF Minds meet Endless Possibilities!

Kotak Education Foundation (KEF), the CSR implementing arm of Kotak Mahindra Group, is proud to announce the launch of 500 scholarships under the Kotak Kanya Scholarship programme. This marks the programme’s fifth year of empowering meritorious girls from economically disadvantaged section across India to chase their dreams of higher education.

With the inspiring motto of “Dream it. Chase it. Own it.”, the Kotak Kanya scholarship is a transformative initiative aimed at bridging the gender gap in education. It supports girls pursuing undergraduate degrees in STEM, Medicine, Law, Architecture, Design, and other fields at India’s top-ranking NIRF and NAAC-accredited institutions.

Scholarship highlights:

1. INR 1,50,000 per scholar, per year for 4–5 years

2. Covers both academic and personal development

3. Access to mentoring, life skills, and mental well-being sessions

4. Additional support via Unstop (Engineering) and Marrow (Medical) subscriptions

5. Scholars from 136 top institutions across India

Since its inception in 2021, the Kotak Kanya Scholarship has already impacted 1,025 girls across 24 states, including 500 new scholars on boarded in 2024. Beyond financial aid, KEF ensures holistic development through intensive student engagement and finishing school activities.

Arati Kaulgud, Head of Scholarship Program and Executive Committee Member (EC), Kotak Education Foundation said, "At Kotak Education Foundation, our vision goes beyond academic excellence. Through the Kotak Kanya Scholarship, we don’t just support bright young women financially, we invest in their character, conscience, and potential to create lasting change. This year, our first cohort is stepping into the workforce with strong placements and purpose. They carry the ripple effect of resilience and leadership wherever they go.”

"At Kotak Mahindra Bank, we believe inclusive growth is a stepping stone to community transformation. The Kotak Kanya Scholarship enables bright women from underprivileged communities to access quality education. and pursue their dreams and aspirations. We have seen Kotak Kanya Scholarship grow as an initiative year on year and we are confident it will continue to nurture a generation of change makers who will empower their communities and shape a more equitable future for the country." Himanshu Nivsarkar, Head – CSR & ESG, Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Eligibility Criteria for Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2025–26

· Open to meritorious girls across India

· Minimum 75% in Class 12 board exams

· Annual family income of INR 6,00,000 or less

· Admission to first-year undergraduate professional course in a NIRF- or NAAC-accredited institute