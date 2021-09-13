JP Morgan’s new campus in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: JP MORGAN CHASE, a multinational investment banking company has announced the launch of its new campus in Hyderabad, as part of its continued commitment to invest in its people and infrastructure to provide world-class, high-performance, technology-focused work environments for its employees.

The 8,22,000 sq. ft campus located in Salarpuria Sattva Knowledge City, is one of the company's key campuses globally and is largest in Asia Pacific. It will consolidate the financial services firm's presence in Hyderabad for employees across technology, risk, operations and support services.

Daniel Wilkening, Chief Administrative Officer, Commercial Banking and Head of Global Services, JPMorgan Chase, said: "Hyderabad is a key financial and technology hub for the company and an integral part of our growth story in India. The new, integrated campus is a strong testament of our commitment to continue to meet our clients' needs while ensuring a world-class work environment for our employees, as well as tap the incredible talent pool that the city offers." Deepak Mangla, CEO, Corporate Centres, India and Philippines, JPMorgan Chase said, "The campus brings to life our one campus, one community vision and is built on the pillars of wellbeing, sustainability and collaboration.