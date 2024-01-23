JSW Energy posts 24% rise in net profit for Oct-Dec quarter

Mumbai : Billionaire Sajjan Jindal-led power major JSW Energy on Tuesday reported a 24.36 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 232.24 crore for the October-December quarter of the current financial year on the back of a robust demand for electricity, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company had made a net profit of Rs 186.74 crore in the same quarter last year. The company's revenue from operations rose 13 per cent to Rs 2,661.41 crore while fuel costs, which includes expenses for coal and is the company's largest cost, fell nearly 20 per cent.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 69 percent to Rs 1,229.43 crore from Rs 727.63 crore a year earlier. The EBITDA margin was 46 percent compared to 31 percent during the same quarter last year.

The company had an installed operational capacity of 7.19 GW and an additional 2.6 GW of capacity under construction.