JSW Group bags ‘Investor of the Decade’ award at Invest Karnataka 2025

Hyderabad: JSW Group, a multinational conglomerate has been recognized as the “Investor of the Decade” at the Global Investors Meet – Invest Karnataka 2025, an accolade awarded by the Government of Karnataka. The award was presented to Parth Jindal, Managing Director of JSW Cement & JSW Paints, in recognition of the firm’s contribution to Karnataka’s industrial growth over the past decade. The award was conferred at a ceremony held at Bangalore Palace, Bengaluru, in the presence of senior government officials, business leaders, and key industry stakeholders.

According to company: “This award further reinforces its position as a key enabler of Karnataka’s vision for industrial excellence. JSW Group remains committed to fostering industrial innovation, creating employment, and driving economic development in Karnataka and across India.”

The company has played a pivotal role in strengthening Karnataka’s manufacturing ecosystem, infrastructure development, and employment generation, with investments exceeding Rs1 lakh crore in the state. The firm has made significant strides in advancing steel production, green energy, cement manufacturing, and port infrastructure, fostering economic resilience and long-term growth.

The conglomerate has continuously expanded its footprint in Karnataka, including JSW Steel’s Vijayanagar plant, one of the largest single-location steel plants in India, alongside major investments in renewable energy, cement, and infrastructure projects.