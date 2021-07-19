July 19: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Indian stock markets fell in-line with the global markets on Monday. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index fell 586.66 points or 1.10 per cent to end at 52,553.40. The Nifty 50 index ended 171 points or 1.07 per cent lower at 15,752.40. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Symbol LTP % Change Open High Low NTPC 121.5 2.02 119.1 121.85 118.5 BPCL 455 1.56 446 459 445.2 Divi's Laboratories 4,805.00 1 4,749.95 4,832.70 4,735.55 Nestle India 17,760.00 0.6 17,550.00 17,845.00 17,550.00 Tata Consumers 766.2 0.42 761 770 758.55 Dr Reddy's 5,425.60 0.35 5,398.00 5,445.00 5,382.10 Britannia 3,450.05 0.26 3,440.40 3,457.50 3,426.10 ITC 208 0.05 206.8 209.5 206.35 Sun Pharma 688.8 0.03 678.05 691.5 678.05 UltraTech Cement 7,335.00 0.01 7,304.80 7,385.00 7,245.00

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.





Symbol LTP % Change Open High Low HDFC Bank 1,472.40 -3.28 1,487.00 1,488.85 1,466.00 IndusInd Bank 1,015.00 -2.81 1,024.00 1,034.70 1,005.55 HDFC Life 678.85 -2.74 696.5 696.5 677 Axis Bank 754 -2.22 752.3 766.65 749.6 HDFC 2,482.50 -2.14 2,488.00 2,497.70 2,470.90 Hindalco 397.2 -2.05 398 404.95 396.2 Adani Ports 673.85 -2 686 693 661.4 ONGC 114.7 -1.8 114.8 116.55 114.2 Bajaj Finance 6,020.00 -1.72 6,088.00 6,123.00 5,935.00 Maruti 7,179.00 -1.71 7,251.70 7,297.00 7,151.10



