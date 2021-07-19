July 19: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
- The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index fell 586.66 points or 1.10 per cent to end at 52,553.40.
- The Nifty 50 index ended 171 points or 1.07 per cent lower at 15,752.40.
Indian stock markets fell in-line with the global markets on Monday. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index fell 586.66 points or 1.10 per cent to end at 52,553.40. The Nifty 50 index ended 171 points or 1.07 per cent lower at 15,752.40. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Symbol
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|NTPC
|121.5
|2.02
|119.1
|121.85
|118.5
|BPCL
|455
|1.56
|446
|459
|445.2
|Divi's Laboratories
|4,805.00
|1
|4,749.95
|4,832.70
|4,735.55
|Nestle India
|17,760.00
|0.6
|17,550.00
|17,845.00
|17,550.00
|Tata Consumers
|766.2
|0.42
|761
|770
|758.55
|Dr Reddy's
|5,425.60
|0.35
|5,398.00
|5,445.00
|5,382.10
|Britannia
|3,450.05
|0.26
|3,440.40
|3,457.50
|3,426.10
|ITC
|208
|0.05
|206.8
|209.5
|206.35
|Sun Pharma
|688.8
|0.03
|678.05
|691.5
|678.05
|UltraTech Cement
|7,335.00
|0.01
|7,304.80
|7,385.00
|7,245.00
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Symbol
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|HDFC Bank
|1,472.40
|-3.28
|1,487.00
|1,488.85
|1,466.00
|IndusInd Bank
|1,015.00
|-2.81
|1,024.00
|1,034.70
|1,005.55
|HDFC Life
|678.85
|-2.74
|696.5
|696.5
|677
|Axis Bank
|754
|-2.22
|752.3
|766.65
|749.6
|HDFC
|2,482.50
|-2.14
|2,488.00
|2,497.70
|2,470.90
|Hindalco
|397.2
|-2.05
|398
|404.95
|396.2
|Adani Ports
|673.85
|-2
|686
|693
|661.4
|ONGC
|114.7
|-1.8
|114.8
|116.55
|114.2
|Bajaj Finance
|6,020.00
|-1.72
|6,088.00
|6,123.00
|5,935.00
|Maruti
|7,179.00
|-1.71
|7,251.70
|7,297.00
|7,151.10
