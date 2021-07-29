July 29: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
- The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index gained 209.36 points or 0.40 per cent to end at 52,653.07.
- The Nifty 50 index closed 81.10 points or 0.52 per cent higher at 15,790.50.
After a three-days of fall, the domestic stock markets turned green on Thursday - the day of monthly expiry of the July F&O series - and closed around 0.40 per cent higher. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index gained 209.36 points or 0.40 per cent to end at 52,653.07. The Nifty 50 index closed 81.10 points or 0.52 per cent higher at 15,790.50. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Hindalco
|458.65
|10.17
|420.5
|474
|416.8
|Tata Steel
|1458
|6.81
|1375
|1481.8
|1368
|SBI
|443.1
|4.14
|426
|443.6
|425.5
|Bajaj Finserv
|14516
|3.9
|13960
|14925
|13940.1
|JSW Steel
|745.9
|3.35
|725.5
|758.1
|723.05
|Tata Motors
|293.8
|3.29
|287.55
|295.4
|287.55
|HCL Technologies
|1008.95
|2.63
|985.55
|1009
|985.55
|Bajaj Finance
|6394
|2.11
|6289.95
|6430
|6264.05
|Sun Pharma
|701.5
|1.99
|687.8
|705.95
|680.7
|Titan
|1738
|0.84
|1739
|1756.3
|1727.8
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Maruti
|6999
|-2.32
|7130
|7130
|6936
|Power Grid
|167.55
|-2.07
|171
|173.55
|167.15
|Bajaj Auto
|3756.25
|-1.63
|3827.8
|3827.8
|3750
|ITC
|206
|-1.48
|209.1
|210.2
|205.65
|Coal India
|142.05
|-1.39
|144.05
|144.65
|141.9
|Dr Reddy's
|4669
|-1.33
|4750
|4765
|4660
|Hindustan Unilever
|2332
|-1.25
|2361.4
|2371.4
|2330
|Divi's Laboratories
|4835.8
|-1.12
|4908.9
|4934.4
|4824.2
|Hero MotoCorp
|2750
|-1
|2784.8
|2784.8
|2740
|Cipla
|881
|-1
|894.35
|899.95
|872
