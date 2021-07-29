July 29: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

After a three-days of fall, the domestic stock markets turned green on Thursday - the day of monthly expiry of the July F&O series - and closed around 0.40 per cent higher. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index gained 209.36 points or 0.40 per cent to end at 52,653.07. The Nifty 50 index closed 81.10 points or 0.52 per cent higher at 15,790.50. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low Hindalco 458.65 10.17 420.5 474 416.8 Tata Steel 1458 6.81 1375 1481.8 1368 SBI 443.1 4.14 426 443.6 425.5 Bajaj Finserv 14516 3.9 13960 14925 13940.1 JSW Steel 745.9 3.35 725.5 758.1 723.05 Tata Motors 293.8 3.29 287.55 295.4 287.55 HCL Technologies 1008.95 2.63 985.55 1009 985.55 Bajaj Finance 6394 2.11 6289.95 6430 6264.05 Sun Pharma 701.5 1.99 687.8 705.95 680.7 Titan 1738 0.84 1739 1756.3 1727.8

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.





Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low Maruti 6999 -2.32 7130 7130 6936 Power Grid 167.55 -2.07 171 173.55 167.15 Bajaj Auto 3756.25 -1.63 3827.8 3827.8 3750 ITC 206 -1.48 209.1 210.2 205.65 Coal India 142.05 -1.39 144.05 144.65 141.9 Dr Reddy's 4669 -1.33 4750 4765 4660 Hindustan Unilever 2332 -1.25 2361.4 2371.4 2330 Divi's Laboratories 4835.8 -1.12 4908.9 4934.4 4824.2 Hero MotoCorp 2750 -1 2784.8 2784.8 2740 Cipla 881 -1 894.35 899.95 872



