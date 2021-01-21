Kadapa: A repository of mineral wealth

Kadapa: Kadapa district is well known for horticulture cultivation and has immense potential to be transformed into an industrial hub in the coming days. Several national and multinational companies are evincing interest to set up their units here. To meet their human resource requirements, the State government is planning to establish a Skill Career Guidance Counselling Centre (SCGCC) in Kadapa city very soon.

According to the information available from the District Industries centre (DIC), the district houses 30 large industries with an investment of Rs 13,228.37 crore, providing employment to 17,360 youth.

There are another 2,711 micro, small and medium industries with an investment of Rs 1,100 crore, employing 35,881.

Recently, 13 industries namely, Apache Leather, Neelkamal, Dixon, Visiontek, Pit Engineering Solutions and Quantum Green Private Limited (Pulivendula), Chaitra Seeds Private Limited (Porumamilla), Mfarms Horticulture Products Private Limited (Kadapa), Anuradha Seeds Private Limited (Porumamilla), Fayaz Hi-Tech Mines and Minerals Private Limited (Proddaturu), Gulzar Hi-Tech Mines and Minerals Private Limited (Proddaturu), Eswar Biotech Private Limited (Rayachoti), Elite Crop Sciences Private Limited (Mydukuru), Om Narayana Adi Narayana Natural Farms Private Limited (Kadapa), Rata Konda Private Limited (Rajampet) were registered with the DIC for approval. Besides these, several agro and mining-based companies were registered in the district.

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has recently approved the new Industrial Development Policy (IDP), which envisaged the establishment of an Electronic Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) in Kopparthi in Kadapa city with an investment of Rs 10,000 crore, aiming at creating employment to 100,000 youth.

The Chief Minister had laid the foundation stone for the establishment of Apache Intelligent SEZ in Pulivendula on December 24, 2020. He also inaugurated a popular footwear manufacturing unit with an investment of Rs 70 crore. The unit would provide employment to 2,000 locals. On the other hand, works related to Annum Kadapa Steel Plant at Sunnapurallapalle village of Jammalamadugu mandal aims to provide direct employment to 25,000.

The foundation stone was laid by the Chief Minister on December 23, 2019. Work on the project is in various stages of completion.

The district administration has acquired more than 10,000 acre at several places for encouraging industrialists. DIC General Manager Chand Basha told Bizz Buzz that as per the industrial policy of the government, the district administration is providing all necessary infrastructure facilities such as land and water, besides recommending allotment of scarce raw materials like coal and rectified/ denatured spirits for the proposed industries in the district.

He said that administration is recommending the entrepreneurs based on technically and economically feasible projects through a single-desk policy.