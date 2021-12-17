KEC International wins orders worth Rs 1,041 crore

KEC International Ltd., a global infrastructure EPC major and an RPG Group company, on Friday, December 17, 2021, announced that it has secured new orders or Rs 1,041 crore in various businesses. These businesses range from transmission & distribution, civil and cables.

In a regulatory filing at the stock exchanges, the RPG Group company said that it has secured orders from India, the Middle East and the Americas. Details of the orders:

Transmission & Distribution (T&D): The business has secured orders for T&D projects in India, the Middle East and the Americas.

The business has secured orders for T&D projects in India, the Middle East and the Americas. Civil: The business has secured an order for building a Data Centre in Western India.

The business has secured an order for building a Data Centre in Western India. Cables: The business has secured orders for various types of cables in India and overseas.

Mr. Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International Ltd. said, "We are very happy with the order wins, especially in the Domestic T&D segment. With these orders, our YTD order intake stands at Rs 12,000 crores, a robust growth of over two times vis-à-vis last year. We are particularly enthused by our second order in the growing Data Centre segment."

KEC International is a global infrastructure Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) major. It has a presence in the verticals of Power Transmission and Distribution, Railways, Civil, Urban Infrastructure, Solar, Smart Infrastructure, Oil & Gas Pipelines, and Cables. The Company is currently executing infrastructure projects in 30+ countries and has a footprint in 105+ countries (includes EPC, Supply of Towers and Cables). It is the flagship Company of the RPG Group.