KEC International wins orders worth Rs 1,092 crores

KEC International Ltd today announced that it has secured new orders of Rs 1,092 crore across its various businesses, namely Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Railways, Civil and Cables.

Details of the orders

Transmission & Distribution (T&D): The business has secured orders for T&D projects in India, the Middle East and the Americas.

Railways: The business has secured an order for 2 x 25 kV Overhead Electrification (OHE) & associated works for speed upgradation (Mission 'Raftaar') in India.

Civil: The business has secured orders in the Residential, Industrial and Defence segments in India.

Cables: The business has secured orders for various types of cables in India and overseas.

Mr. Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International Ltd. commented, "We are pleased with the new order wins secured across our business verticals. The orders in T&D have enhanced our order book in both domestic and international markets. Our Railway business has further consolidated its presence in emerging/new areas, with the order in the Semi High-Speed Rail under Mission 'Raftaar.' The Civil business continues to be on a high growth trajectory, with consistent order inflows across segments, especially metals & mining and realty."

KEC International is a global infrastructure Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) major. The RPG Group Company has a presence in the verticals of Power Transmission and Distribution, Railways, Civil, Urban Infrastructure, Solar, Smart Infrastructure, Oil & Gas Pipelines, and Cables.