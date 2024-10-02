KENT RO Goes Big for Festival Season with 30 New Additions to Smart Appliances Range

KENT RO, India’s leading RO water purifier brand, has added 30 new products to its Smart & Healthy Home & Kitchen Appliances category. This expansion highlights KENT’s commitment to extending its "House of Purity" philosophy beyond water and air purification into a diverse range of home appliances designed to enhance health, hygiene, and convenience.

For nearly two decades, KENT has been synonymous with purity, setting the standard for health and safety in Indian households with its water purifiers. Recognizing that modern living requires more than just clean water to ensure a healthy environment, KENT has leveraged its expertise to introduce products that support holistic well-being throughout the home.

Mahesh Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director of KENT, explains, “Our journey began with the simple idea of providing pure water. Today, we see an opportunity to expand this idea into other aspects of daily living. If a water purifier is essential to a healthy kitchen, so are appliances like vegetable cleaners, air fryers, and dough makers. Each product we introduce aims to ensure that our customers have access to the best in health and hygiene for their homes.”

The existing product portfolio of KENT includes 250 products across various categories. With the addition of 30 new products, KENT’s total product portfolio now stands at 280. The new additions include innovative items such as 3 models of Air Fryer, Atta Maker & Bread Maker, Dew Humidifier, Hand Blender, KENT Induction Cooktop, and 7 models of Vacuum Cleaners, among others.

KENT's new product range is designed with today’s health-conscious consumers in mind, who seek solutions that simplify their lives while contributing to a cleaner, healthier living environment. The KENT Air Fryer, for example, offers a healthier alternative to traditional frying by significantly reducing oil usage, making it easier for families to enjoy their favorite fried foods guilt-free. The KENT Atta maker & Bread maker emphasizes hygiene and convenience, allowing users to knead dough without direct hand contact, ensuring consistent quality with minimal effort.

KENT has also introduced innovative products like the KENT Dew Humidifier, which improves indoor air quality by enhancing humidity levels—a crucial factor for maintaining comfort and health in dry environments. The KENT Hand Blender, designed for precision in blending, whisking, and churning, and the KENT Induction Cooktop, which provides powerful and efficient cooking, further illustrate KENT’s dedication to smart, health-centric solutions. Additional noteworthy products include the KENT Stand Mixer for effortless kneading, mixing, and whisking; the KENT Ultima Vegetable Cleaner, which uses ozone technology for effective disinfection; and the KENT Hot Pot, a water boiler with an instant dispenser feature.

The KENT Vacuum Cleaners, another highlight of this expansion, feature advanced attributes including a high-efficiency BLDC motor, which ensures powerful suction and low noise operation. The vacuum cleaners are rechargeable, battery-operated, and come with a digital control panel for ease of use.

According to industry research, India's Smart Appliances market is projected to exceed USD 3.1 billion by 2024, with an annual growth rate of 9.10% expected to push it to USD 4.3 billion by 2028. The sector is anticipated to see the number of active households rise to 37.3 million by 2028, with household penetration increasing from 4.5% in 2024 to 10.1% by 2028.

In light of these promising projections, KENT RO is bolstering its product portfolio along with dealer and distribution network to ensure its new product offerings are widely accessible. The company's expanded portfolio of smart appliances is strategically designed to build a comprehensive ecosystem that enhances health and well-being.

“We aim to be the right brand at the right time, offering products that meet today’s consumer needs. Although some of these categories may appear niche now, we believe they will become mainstream as more people focus on health and quality in their homes.” added Gupta,