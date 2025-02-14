Live
- 3 held for burglary, `3 crore property recovered
- FGG urges CM to ban single-use plastic in State
- Samsung unveils its most affordable 5G smartphone
- Cops nab 5 involved in dacoity
- Bandi visits Tibetan refugee centre in Bylakuppe, K’taka
- HYDRAA Demolishes Illegal Buildings at Prakruthi Resorts for Encroaching on Komati Kunta Lake
- Girl injured in alleged acid attack in Annamayya district
- WPL: Indian domestic players primed to leave their mark in tournament’s third season
- Schwab, Georgieva Discuss ‘New Era’ of Global Transformations at World Governments Summit in Dubai
- Rigorous cleaning not enough to kill superbug bacteria lurking in hospital drains: Study
Just In
Key indices pare early gains, end in red for 7th day
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty pared early gains to close lower for the seventh straight day on Thursday, dragged by fag-end selling in select IT and banking shares and foreign fund outflows.
Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty pared early gains to close lower for the seventh straight day on Thursday, dragged by fag-end selling in select IT and banking shares and foreign fund outflows.
The 30-share BSE Sensex dipped 32.11 points or 0.04 per cent to settle at 76,138.97. The index stayed in the positive zone for the most part of the session. The benchmark gyrated 751.1 points between the day's high of 76,764.53 and low of 76,013.43. The NSE Nifty slipped 13.85 points or 0.06 per cent to 23,031.40. “Despite initial market optimism driven by easing domestic inflation data, the rally lost momentum amid uncertain global cues and subdued corporate earnings. Furthermore, a surge in Chinese technology stocks, fuelled by heightened interest in artificial intelligence, redirected FIIs in pursuit of more attractive returns. Market participants are now closely monitoring the outcome of the Trump-Modi discussions for any trade and tariff concessions for a potential pullback rally,” Vinod Nair, head (research), Geojit Financial Services.