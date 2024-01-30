KISAN Agri Show 2024 Set to Transform Agricultural Landscape in Hyderabad

Hyderabad - Hyderabad is abuzz with anticipation as it prepares to host the much-awaited KISAN Agri Show 2024, the largest agriculture exhibition in Telangana. The second edition of this transformative event is scheduled to take place at the HITEX Exhibition Centre from 1st to 3rd February 2024, promising to revolutionize the agricultural sector by bringing together industry experts, professionals, policymakers, and farmers.

The Inauguration of the KISAN Agri Show 2024 will be officiated by the esteemed Agriculture Minister of Telangana, Thummala Nageswara Rao, the three-day agri show will cover an expansive 12,000 sq.m area, hosting more than 140 exhibitors and connecting 140+ companies. The event aims to showcase the latest products and innovative concepts in agriculture, creating a dynamic platform for knowledge exchange and networking.

Building on the success of the first edition held in Hyderabad, KISAN Agri Show 2024 is expected to draw over 20,000 visitors from Telangana and neighboring states. The positive response received during the inaugural edition demonstrated the immense value the event brings to both exhibiting companies and farmers alike.

The exhibition will focus on key areas such as Farm Machinery, Water & Irrigation, Plasticulture, Protected Cultivation, IoT in Agriculture, and Contract Farming. An Open Arena will display large tractors, agri machinery, and implements, providing farmers with a hands-on experience and an opportunity to explore the latest advancements in agricultural technology.

In addition to the exhibition, the Telangana Horticulture Officers Association is organizing a concurrent conference that will feature knowledge sessions tailored for farmers. This initiative aligns with the broader goal of empowering farmers with valuable insights and information to enhance their agricultural practices.

KISAN Hyderabad 2024 is poised to be a significant milestone in the agricultural calendar, offering a dynamic platform for exhibitors to showcase their innovative products and services. With progressive farmers from the region expected to converge at the event, the agri show presents a prime opportunity for networking and collaborative discussions on the latest developments in the industry.























