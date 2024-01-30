Live
- Imran Khan sentenced to 10 years in cipher case
- Parenting tips: 5 steps to build a secure relationship with the child
- Bhimili Siddham meeting successful, YSRCP will bag three Rajya Sabha seats; YV Subba Reddy
- Nitish Kumar Govt to bring no confidence motion against Speaker on February 10
- Congress leader Chilamathur Mohan Gandhi starts Mahatma Venkata Lakshmamma Seva Trust
- Venkateswara Swamy Devasthanam Hydernagar committee members appointed
- On Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary, National leaders pay respects to Bapu
- CASEST Receives Prestigious Technovation Award 2024 for Excellence in Skilling
- Magh Gupt Navratri 2024: Know Date, Auspicious Muhurat And Rituals To Follow
- Reasons why you should choose a perfect cream for your eyes
Just In
KISAN Agri Show 2024 Set to Transform Agricultural Landscape in Hyderabad
Hyderabad is abuzz with anticipation as it prepares to host the much-awaited KISAN Agri Show 2024, the largest agriculture exhibition in Telangana.
Hyderabad - Hyderabad is abuzz with anticipation as it prepares to host the much-awaited KISAN Agri Show 2024, the largest agriculture exhibition in Telangana. The second edition of this transformative event is scheduled to take place at the HITEX Exhibition Centre from 1st to 3rd February 2024, promising to revolutionize the agricultural sector by bringing together industry experts, professionals, policymakers, and farmers.
The Inauguration of the KISAN Agri Show 2024 will be officiated by the esteemed Agriculture Minister of Telangana, Thummala Nageswara Rao, the three-day agri show will cover an expansive 12,000 sq.m area, hosting more than 140 exhibitors and connecting 140+ companies. The event aims to showcase the latest products and innovative concepts in agriculture, creating a dynamic platform for knowledge exchange and networking.
Building on the success of the first edition held in Hyderabad, KISAN Agri Show 2024 is expected to draw over 20,000 visitors from Telangana and neighboring states. The positive response received during the inaugural edition demonstrated the immense value the event brings to both exhibiting companies and farmers alike.
The exhibition will focus on key areas such as Farm Machinery, Water & Irrigation, Plasticulture, Protected Cultivation, IoT in Agriculture, and Contract Farming. An Open Arena will display large tractors, agri machinery, and implements, providing farmers with a hands-on experience and an opportunity to explore the latest advancements in agricultural technology.
In addition to the exhibition, the Telangana Horticulture Officers Association is organizing a concurrent conference that will feature knowledge sessions tailored for farmers. This initiative aligns with the broader goal of empowering farmers with valuable insights and information to enhance their agricultural practices.
KISAN Hyderabad 2024 is poised to be a significant milestone in the agricultural calendar, offering a dynamic platform for exhibitors to showcase their innovative products and services. With progressive farmers from the region expected to converge at the event, the agri show presents a prime opportunity for networking and collaborative discussions on the latest developments in the industry.