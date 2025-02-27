Kisan Credit Card usage over Rs 10-trn mark

New Delhi: Showcasing credit deepening in agriculture and reduced dependency on non-institutional credit, the amount under operative Kisan Credit Card (KCC) accounts has more than doubled from Rs4.26 lakh crore in March 2014 to Rs10.05 lakh crore in December 2024, according to the latest government data.

As of December 31, a total of Rs10.05 lakh crore has been given under operative KCCs, benefitting 7.72 crore farmers.