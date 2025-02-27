Live
- Samsung One UI 7 Update: Eligible Devices, Release Timeline, and Key Features
- Centre opposes lifetime ban of convicted politicians
- Kotappakonda reverberates with ‘Om Namah Sivaya’ chants
- ‘Nimagna’ dance presentation strikes a chord with viewers
- Cyberabad police rescue infant, arrest 2
- Waltair Division promotes use of UTS mobile app
- Revanth’s poser to KTR over film producer’s death
- All set for MLC elections
- APEPDCL offers subsidy to domestic users to regulate additional load
- Sivalayams witness heavy rush on Maha Sivaratri
Just In
Kisan Credit Card usage over Rs 10-trn mark
Highlights
New Delhi: Showcasing credit deepening in agriculture and reduced dependency on non-institutional credit, the amount under operative Kisan Credit Card...
New Delhi: Showcasing credit deepening in agriculture and reduced dependency on non-institutional credit, the amount under operative Kisan Credit Card (KCC) accounts has more than doubled from Rs4.26 lakh crore in March 2014 to Rs10.05 lakh crore in December 2024, according to the latest government data.
As of December 31, a total of Rs10.05 lakh crore has been given under operative KCCs, benefitting 7.72 crore farmers.
Next Story