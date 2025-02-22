Kisna Diamond & Gold Jewellery Now Available at Tirumala Gold & Diamonds, Guntur

Tirumala Gold & Diamonds is delighted to announce its association with Kisna Diamond and Gold Jewellery under the Shop-in-Shop model at its Laxmipuram, Guntur showroom. This collaboration brings an exclusive range of Kisna’s exquisite diamond and gold jewellery, offering customers an enhanced shopping experience with superior craftsmanship and contemporary designs.

G Satyanarayana, Owner of Tirumala Gold & Diamonds, expressed his enthusiasm, stating: "We are proud to introduce Kisna Jewellery through the Shop-in-Shop model, allowing our customers to explore a wide array of stunning designs under one roof. This initiative reinforces our commitment to offering premium jewellery with unmatched quality and trust."

Mahesh Gandani, Regional Sales Manager of Kisna Jewellery, emphasized the brand’s dedication to service and innovation, saying:

"With the leadership of State Head Mr. Nikunj Korat and Area Sales Manager Mr. Shailesh Kamble, we are committed to delivering exceptional jewellery designs and a seamless shopping experience in Guntur. The Shop-in-Shop model will ensure customers have access to a curated collection of Kisna Jewellery within Tirumala Gold & Diamonds."

This strategic partnership enhances customer convenience and provides an exclusive Kisna shopping experience within the renowned Tirumala Gold & Diamonds showroom. Customers can now explore a premium collection of timeless jewellery, blending tradition with modern elegance.



















