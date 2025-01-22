KLH and KL Campuses Achieve Top Marks in IIC Star Ratings

KLH and KL Deemed to be University campuses have once again presented remarkable performances in the latest IIC (Institution's Innovation Council) Performance Ratings for 2023-24, as announced by the Ministry of Innovation Council (MIC) under the Ministry of Education (MoE).

The KLH Aziznagar campus in Hyderabad has achieved a commendable 3.5-star rating, underscoring its sustained commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship. This achievement marks the second consecutive year that KLH has secured one of the highest ratings, sustaining a vibrant ecosystem for creative and innovative endeavors. The KLH Incubation Center, together with faculty members, cultivates a spirit of entrepreneurial thinking among students, guiding innovations from ideation to startup.

Simultaneously, KL Deemed to be University Vijayawada campus has secured a 4-star rating for the 5th consecutive year. Under the leadership of senior management, the KL-CIIE (Center for Innovation, Incubation, and Entrepreneurship) along with faculty members and staff has been consistently working on the sustainable commitment to promote an environment where innovative ideas and entrepreneurial activities thrive.

Dr G Pardha Saradhi Varma, Vice Chancellor of KL Deemed to be University, expressed his pride in these achievements: "These stellar ratings are a testament to the dynamic capabilities of our faculty and the innovative spirit of our students. They confirm our role as leaders in shaping the future of education and innovation. This continuous recognition motivates us further to pursue excellence in all our academic and entrepreneurial endeavors." He extended complements to the Incubation Centers at both campuses whose unwavering support and contributions have been instrumental in achieving these high standards of innovation and excellence.

These accolades not only reflect the robust innovation culture at the campuses but also reinforce to continue nurturing the talents and ideas that drive societal progress and economic growth.
















