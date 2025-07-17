KLH bachupally Kicks Off Global Conference on Generative AI and Computational Intelligence

KLH Bachupally proudly inaugurated the International Conference on Mathematical Modeling in Computational Intelligence and Generative AI (Math-CIGAI 2025) today.

The two-day global conference, taking place from July 17–18, 2025, stands as a flagship initiative driving cutting-edge research in Artificial Intelligence, optimization strategies, and the rapidly evolving applications of Generative AI in healthcare.

Hosted at the Bowrampet campus, the event brings together a distinguished gathering of international and national experts, academicians, researchers, and professionals, who will engage in deep discussions around mathematical modeling, machine intelligence, and emerging AI technologies.

With Generative AI playing an increasingly critical role in sectors like healthcare, the conference will spotlight its applications in medical image generation, disease diagnostics, data augmentation, and privacy-preserving AI systems. Participants can look forward to keynote sessions, research paper presentations, expert panels, and global networking opportunities.

The conference features renowned thought leaders including Prof. Dipti Prasad Mukherjee (Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata) and Prof. Young-Cheol Byun (Jeju National University, South Korea), along with speakers and advisors from countries such as Italy, Turkey, USA, South Korea, Sweden, China, Australia, and Nepal, reflecting KLH’s growing international academic footprint.

Speaking on the occasion, Er. Koneru Lakshman Havish, Vice President of KL Deemed to be University, stated, “Math- CIGAI 2025 opens a vital dialogue between technology and society. This platform celebrates interdisciplinary collaboration, encourages innovation, and reaffirms our commitment to nurturing future-ready researchers and professionals.”

The conference is being organized under the guidance of Dr. L. Koteshwara Rao, Principal, KLH, along with convenors and enthusiastic support from the university’s academic and administrative teams.