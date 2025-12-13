Gehlot welcomes SC ruling on insurance for doctors

Jaipur: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision that families of private doctors who died on duty during COVID-19 are eligible for Rs 50 lakh insurance cover under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY).

In a post on X, Gehlot said the ruling offers the Centre an opportunity to reconsider the scope of its scheme.

“The Supreme Court’s decision directing that private doctors who lost their lives while serving during COVID be given Rs 50 lakh compensation under the Centre’s insurance scheme is commendable,” the Congress leader wrote.

Gehlot said the then Congress government in Rajasthan had taken a more inclusive approach during the pandemic.

“We not only provided compensation to doctors, but also to police personnel, government employees, contractual workers, journalists, sanitation workers and ration dealers who died while performing COVID duty. All were given Rs 50 lakh,” he said.

He urged the Union government to expand the scheme’s coverage.

“The Centre should broaden the ambit of the insurance scheme on the lines of Rajasthan and include all categories of frontline workers who lost their lives during COVID-19. This would ensure justice to their families,” he said.