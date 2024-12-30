KLH Hyderabad Drives AI Innovation with the 2nd International Conference on AI-Enabled Technologies

KLH has marked another milestone in academic excellence by successfully hosting the 2nd International Conference on Recent Trends in AI-Enabled Technologies at its Aziz Nagar campus in Hyderabad. This flagship annual event has become a premier platform for global knowledge exchange, attracting leading minds in Artificial Intelligence and its related fields.

The conference featured distinguished speakers from around the world, enriching the event with their expertise. Notable among them were Dr Mohammad Hassan Vali from Aalto University, Finland, who shared advanced insights into signal processing applications using deep neural networks, and Dr Bharath Rama Krishna from the Defense Institute, Pune, who explored regression algorithms. Additionally, Dr Narendra Babu Unnam from Kore.ai and Aditya Arun from IIIT Hyderabad provided practical insights into natural language processing and computer vision for autonomous driving.

Dr. G. Pardha Saradhi Varma, Vice Chancellor of KL Deemed to be University, stated, "Through such conferences, we aim to explore the frontiers of artificial intelligence, which not only serve as a catalyst for innovative research but also as a platform for global collaboration in AI. We are proud to foster an environment where scholars and industry leaders come together to shape the future. As we advance, our goal remains steadfast—to equip students and faculty with the tools to lead and innovate in the ever-evolving world of technology. This event is just one step in our ongoing journey to revolutionize the landscape of AI research and application."

The conference attracted a diverse group of participants—students, academics, industry experts, and educators—focused on enhancing learning and collaboration across various AI domains such as machine learning, deep learning, computer vision, and more. These interactions are expected to inspire innovative research and prepare future leaders in AI technology.

A total of 76 research papers were received, and more than 20 of these papers were chosen for presentation at the conference. Following a thorough double-blind peer-review process, these papers will be published in Springer’s Communications in Computer and Information Science (CCIS) series, covering a wide range of topics from fundamental algorithms to AI for Social Good.

Dr A Ramakrishna, Principal of KLH Aziz Nagar, along with faculty members and staff, ensured the smooth conduct of the conference. KLH frequently organizes such conferences on contemporary trends to encourage a vibrant and collaborative environment across campuses. The successful conclusion of this conference marks another significant achievement for KLH Hyderabad in leading global discussions and innovations in AI-enabled technologies.