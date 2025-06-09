Kosmo Dental Group Hosts Franchise Launch & Convocation Ceremony in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Kosmo Dental Group, one of the fastest-growing dental care networks with a vision to revolutionize private practice dentistry in India, successfully hosted its Franchise Business Launch & Convocation Ceremony today in Hyderabad.

The event was graced by Dr. Sanjeeva Reddy Garu, Hon’ble MLA of Narayankhed Constituency, as the Chief Guest. The Guest of Honour for the ceremony was Dr. Narsimha Swamy, President of the Indian Dental Association (IDA), Telangana State Branch. The event also witnessed the presence of several eminent senior dentists and academicians from Hyderabad who have been torchbearers of excellence in the dental fraternity.

Marking a major milestone, Kosmo Dental Group officially announced the onboarding of 5 new franchisee clinics in Hyderabad under its unique FOFO (Franchise-Owned, Franchise-Operated) model. The following distinguished practitioners will now be part of the Kosmo Dental ecosystem:

Dr. Arvind UD, Ameerpet – An eminent Implantologist with thousands of successful implants to his credit.

Prof. Dr. Bhadra Rao, Boduppal – A highly respected Microendodontist and academician.

Dr. Ajay Mohan, Attapur – A prominent Pedodontist known for his excellence in child dental care.

Dr. Sunil Mangalam, Mehdipatnam – A senior Microendodontist with a reputed clinical practice.

Dr. Archana, Nallagandla – A passionate clinician with a commitment to digital dentistry.

Speaking on the occasion, the Director of Kosmo Dental Group said, "Kosmo is not just a franchise, it is a vision to bring together India’s top clinical minds under one brand—while retaining their identity and empowering them with the best of systems, technology, and patient engagement. This event is a celebration of clinical excellence, collaboration, and the next chapter in Indian dentistry."

The convocation ceremony also honored the graduating batch of Kosmo's Clinical Mastership Program, which offers hands-on, advanced clinical training to young dentists. This program remains a cornerstone of Kosmo’s commitment to uplift clinical standards and empower the next generation of dental professionals.

With this expansion, Kosmo Dental Group aims to create a strong, quality-driven dental care network across Hyderabad and beyond, combining individual expertise with collective strength.