KRBL targets Rs 200 cr revenue from oil business

New Delhi: Company launched 2 edible oil variants in Feb under its ‘India Gate Uplife’ KRBL Ltd, a major basmati rice producer under the India Gate brand, has diversified into edible oils and aims to achieve Rs200-300 crore revenue within three years from its newly launched blended oil products targeting health-conscious consumers, a top company official said on Tuesday.

The company launched two edible oil variants in February under its "India Gate Uplife" range - Gut Pro and Lite - priced at Rs192-199 per litre, the official said. "There has been only one brand 'Saffola' so far that has dominated this blended edible oils category with a market size of 1.1 lakh tonnes. We are going to expand this space," KRBL Business Head (Domestic) Ayush Gupta told reporters. For the current fiscal year, the company targets 2,000 tonnes sales and revenue of about Rs50 crore.

"In the next three years, we aim for 8,000-10,000 tonnes sales and revenue of Rs200-300 crore," Gupta said. The new products are priced 5.7 per cent higher than Saffola's blended oil variants as KRBL positions itself as a premium brand, he added.