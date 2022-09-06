Lalithaa Jewellery to open new showroom at Nizamabad

Hyderabad: Lalithaa Jewellery is growing its footprint with the grand opening of its 43rd showroom in Nizamabad on Wednesday. Nizamabad MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha will light the lamp in the presence of Nizamabad Urban MLA Bigala Ganesh Gupta, Nizamabad Mayor Neetu Kiran, Deputy Mayor Mohd Idrees Khan, and other dignitaries.

"Lalithaa Jewellery is a popular and respected jewellery brand in South India because it emphasises trust and openness in the jewellery trade by allowing customers to compare the jewellery pricing with other brands. Its groundbreaking effort aims to transform the jewellery industry from one that is cloudy and secretive to one that is straightforward and equitable," the company said in a statement.

"Lalithaa is a reputable standalone brand in the jewellery industry because it prioritises the needs of its customers over business profits. In fact, educating the customers and demystifying the trade secrets of jewellery business is the brand's prime motto. The quality and cost promise is evident across their stunning collection of chains, bangles, necklaces, chokers and other ornaments," it added.

Lalithaa Jewellery is the first to introduce a pre-booking scheme where customers can make a one-time payment and collect their jewellery at the end of the scheme, with absolutely no VA charges.