  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

Levi’s rolls out ad campaign

Levi’s rolls out ad campaign
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Clothing brand Levi’s has unveiled a new campaign, ‘Easy in Levi’s’ featuring Diljit Dosanjh its global brand ambassador. The campaign...

Hyderabad: Clothing brand Levi’s has unveiled a new campaign, ‘Easy in Levi’s’ featuring Diljit Dosanjh its global brand ambassador. The campaign showcases the brand’s latest launches in relaxed and loose fit styles.The latest line-up includes 555 Relaxed Straight, the 568 Loose Straight and the 578 Baggy. It unfolds through a series of dynamic montage films that capture Diljit Dosanjh in his comfort zone—at soundcheck, effortlessly moving through his world in Levi’s Loose Fits. The Amisha Jain, MD, Levi Strauss & Co, said: “With ‘Easy in Levi’s®’, we’re tapping into the growing demand for relaxed and loose silhouettes that marry comfort.”

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick