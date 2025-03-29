Live
- Officials told to be ready with summer protection measures
- World Theatre Day celebrated
- Polavaram project suffered due to YSR & Jagan govts, alleges Nimmala
- SRKR faculty felicitated on receiving PhD
- Spread awareness on P4 scheme: Collector to officials
- Thousands take holy dip in Baitarani
- Samal asks Oppn to introspect
- Curfew lifted in Nepal, 51 pro-monarchy protesters arrested after deadly violence
- Youth Booked for Alleged Kidnapping of Engineering Student in Udupi, Habeas Corpus Petition Pending
- TDP celebrates 43rd foundation day, Chandrababu announces good news to youth
Levi’s rolls out ad campaign
Hyderabad: Clothing brand Levi’s has unveiled a new campaign, ‘Easy in Levi’s’ featuring Diljit Dosanjh its global brand ambassador. The campaign showcases the brand’s latest launches in relaxed and loose fit styles.The latest line-up includes 555 Relaxed Straight, the 568 Loose Straight and the 578 Baggy. It unfolds through a series of dynamic montage films that capture Diljit Dosanjh in his comfort zone—at soundcheck, effortlessly moving through his world in Levi’s Loose Fits. The Amisha Jain, MD, Levi Strauss & Co, said: “With ‘Easy in Levi’s®’, we’re tapping into the growing demand for relaxed and loose silhouettes that marry comfort.”
