Levi’s rolls out ad campaign

Hyderabad: Clothing brand Levi’s has unveiled a new campaign, ‘Easy in Levi’s’ featuring Diljit Dosanjh its global brand ambassador. The campaign showcases the brand’s latest launches in relaxed and loose fit styles.The latest line-up includes 555 Relaxed Straight, the 568 Loose Straight and the 578 Baggy. It unfolds through a series of dynamic montage films that capture Diljit Dosanjh in his comfort zone—at soundcheck, effortlessly moving through his world in Levi’s Loose Fits. The Amisha Jain, MD, Levi Strauss & Co, said: “With ‘Easy in Levi’s®’, we’re tapping into the growing demand for relaxed and loose silhouettes that marry comfort.”