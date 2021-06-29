Lexus India launches new scheme for buyers

Hyderabad: Lexus India has announced the launch of Lexus Life, an exclusive ownership program for Lexus buyers, who at Lexus are treated like guests at home. This further strengthens the brand's footprint in India and enhances the brands experience.

The program will be a comprehensive ownership program offering a bouquet of benefits aimed at providing amazing experiences throughout the ownership period of a Lexus guest such as crafted plans for finance, service options, warranty, insurance and roadside assistance.



PB Venugopal, president of Lexus India, said: "This announcement represents our strong commitment to the Indian market. In this new era where consumers are more mindful about their purchases, we are constantly adapting our services to guests needs.