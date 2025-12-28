Winter in Saudi: Ronaldo’s guide to cities, coastlines and desert

Winter changes how Saudi is experienced. Between November and February, the country comes alive in ways that invite deeper exploration. Cities stretch outwards into public spaces, heritage sites invite long walks rather than quick photographs, and coastlines shift from scenery to centre stage. It is a season that rewards time; something Indian travellers have increasingly come to value as international travel becomes less about distance and more about depth.

Capturing this spirit of exploration, the Saudi Tourism Authority’s global campaign, “I Came for Football, I Stayed For More,” brings to life Saudi’s Unreal Calendar—a year-round rhythm of experiences that goes beyond landmarks. Fronted by Cristiano Ronaldo, now living in Riyadh, the initiative focuses less on singular landmarks and more on moments; on places revisited, explored at leisure, and inhabited as part of daily life.

Seen in this light, winter emerges as the season when Saudi feels most tangible, accessible, and ready to be explored, so here are some of the destinations Ronaldo highlights as particularly compelling when the temperatures drop.

Riyadh: A Capital That Opens Up

In winter, Riyadh becomes a city designed for presence rather than passage. Modern districts such as the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) reveal themselves through walkable avenues, architectural detail, and spaces meant for lingering. Nearby landmarks like Kingdom Tower anchor the skyline, while Boulevard City brings together sport, entertainment, and large-scale public life, a reminder of Riyadh’s role as a regional centre for events and cultural gatherings.

Beyond the contemporary city lies Diriyah, set along Wadi Hanifah. This is where Saudi’s story begins. The UNESCO-listed At-Turaif District offers an unfiltered view into early urban life, governance, and architecture. Salwa Palace stands as a focal point, while Al-Bujairi Heritage Park and Diriyah Terrace bridge heritage with present-day culture. Winter allows these spaces to be experienced slowly, turning history into something felt rather than explained.

Jeddah: A City Shaped by the Sea

Jeddah’s winter character is defined by movement along the water and time spent in its older quarters. The city’s historic heart, Al Balad, feels particularly alive in winter, when its preserved buildings, markets, and narrow streets invite exploration without urgency. It is a place where trade, migration, and cultural exchange are still visible in the architecture.

Along the coast, the Jeddah Corniche becomes an extension of daily life, shaped by open promenades and sea air. The Jeddah Yacht Club & Marina reflects the city’s contemporary edge, while Bayad Island offers a quieter encounter with the Saudi Red Sea. Together, these spaces show Jeddah as both historic and outward-looking; a balance that resonates with travellers familiar with India’s own coastal cities.

The Saudi Red Sea: Space, Water, and Silence

Winter brings clarity to the Saudi Red Sea region. Stretching across an archipelago of around 90 islands, the coastline combines pristine beaches, dormant volcanic formations, and desert dunes. It is a landscape defined less by landmarks than by openness.

Shura Island and Shebara Island represent the region’s island character, where water, light, and scale shape the experience. Desert Rock demonstrates how architecture can exist in conversation with terrain rather than dominance over it. Winter conditions support exploration of the coastline through water-based activities and cultural showcases, offering a version of coastal travel that prioritises space and immersion.

AlUla: Where the Landscape Holds the Story

AlUla is winter at its most expansive. Located in the north-west desert, it is a place where history is written directly into the land. Hegra, Saudi’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site, preserves ancient tombs carved into rock, tracing thousands of years of civilisation. Nearby, Elephant Rock rises naturally from the desert floor, a reminder of time’s role as architect.

The AlUla Oasis provides contrast and continuity, showing how life has been sustained in the desert for generations. Cultural landmarks such as Maraya, with its mirrored exterior, reflect the surrounding landscape, introduce contemporary art and performance without disrupting the environment. Winter allows AlUla to be experienced on its own terms - through walking, observation, and stillness.