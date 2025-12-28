“America the Beautiful Game”: A World Cup Road Trip Across the U.S

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup returns to the United States for the first time in over three decades, football fans are in for more than just world-class matches. Brand USA, the nation’s official destination marketing organization, has launched America the Beautiful Game, a dynamic trip planning hub designed to guide travelers through the U.S., blending the love of football with unforgettable experiences across the country. Live now at AmericaTheBeautiful.com/Football, the hub offers AI-powered sample itineraries, local highlights, culinary must-dos, and suggested road trips linking all 11 host cities.

“Fans are invited to come early and explore the iconic destinations that make America unique,” says Fred Dixon, CEO of Brand USA. “The 2026 World Cup is the perfect chance to combine the Beautiful Game with the ultimate American adventure.”

Atlanta, Georgia sets the tone with eight matches, including a semi-final. Fans can tour the iconic Mercedes-Benz Stadium, wander the locker rooms of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United, and soak in skyline views from the “Window to the City.” Foodies will delight in lemon pepper chicken wings at Brewhouse Café or explore the interactive exhibits at the World of Coca-Cola. Football enthusiasts can also join StationSoccer pick-up games along MARTA transit lines, while the Georgia Aquarium offers an immersive experience with over 500 species in 11 million gallons of water. Beyond Atlanta, travelers can embark on road trips to Augusta, Savannah, Hilton Head, and Macon.

Boston, Massachusetts, hosting seven games, offers a rich blend of history and sport. Visitors can step into TD Garden’s Museum of Sports, “Be the Broadcaster” at a replica NESN desk, or walk Boston Common, America’s oldest public park where early versions of football were played. Fans can also catch the National Women’s Soccer League’s Boston Legacy and explore nearby coastal towns like Falmouth, Edgartown, Hyannis, Provincetown, and Woods Hole.

Dallas, Texas, with nine matches—the most of any city—offers panoramic views from Reunion Tower and culinary delights at Crown Block and Pecan Lodge. Art lovers can explore the Dallas Arts District’s museums and murals, while sports enthusiasts tour AT&T Stadium and the National Soccer Hall of Fame at Toyota Stadium. Nearby destinations like Austin, San Antonio, and Fredericksburg offer authentic Texas culture and cuisine.

In Houston, Texas, seven games highlight the city’s energy. Stroll the Main Street Promenade, admire local football-themed art, or enjoy diverse cuisines from Czech kolaches to Viet-cajun crawfish. Road trips extend to Lake Charles, Louisiana, and Galveston, Texas, for coastal charm and local flavor.

Kansas City, Missouri, hosting six games, celebrates its culinary heritage with the Museum of Barbecue and offers fans the chance to watch the KC Current at CPKC Stadium. Free rides on the Kansas City Streetcar make exploring local hotspots easy, while road trips take visitors to St. Louis, Springfield, Columbia, and other scenic Missouri towns.

Los Angeles, California combines history and high-tech with tours of the LA Memorial Coliseum and SoFi Stadium. Football bars cater to fans of every league, while the Taste of the World Cup tour highlights cuisines from all 48 participating countries. Road trips stretch to Palm Springs, Las Vegas, Amboy, and Joshua Tree National Park.

Miami, Florida offers colorful experiences, from Lionel Messi murals at Wynwood Walls to exhibitions at Pérez Art Museum Miami, while Freedom Park promises a new hub for tourism, sports, and entertainment. Travelers can explore the Florida Keys with stops in Islamorada, Key West, and Little Torch Key.

New York and New Jersey promise the championship stage with eight matches. Fans can enjoy live broadcasts at Rockefeller Center, the 39-day Fan Festival at Liberty State Park, or tours of MetLife Stadium. Nearby East Coast road trips include Atlantic City, Philadelphia, and Smithville. Other host cities, from Philadelphia to San Francisco and Seattle, offer stadium tours, culinary delights, cultural experiences, and road trips to iconic landscapes like Yosemite, Lake Tahoe, Mount Rainier, and the Olympic Peninsula. With America the Beautiful Game, the 2026 FIFA World Cup becomes more than a tournament. It’s a journey through the nation’s iconic cities, local cultures, and breathtaking landscapes—a celebration of football, cuisine, art, and adventure. From coast to coast, fans can create memories that extend far beyond the final whistle.