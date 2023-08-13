LG announces freedom sale

LG Electronics India Private Limited, a consumer durables brand in the country, announced its exclusive Independence Day promotional campaign, themed ‘Freedom is priceless’.

As the nation celebrates its freedom, LG is embracing the spirit of independence by offering customers a range of offers. The campaign is set to run until August 20. K Shashikiran Rao, Regional Business Head- LG Electronics India, said, “With the campaign, we aim to honour the spirit of independence by offering our customers the freedom to choose the best for themselves and their homes”.

