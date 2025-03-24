LG Electronics India Limited Study Reveals 45% Of Urban Indians Find Happiness With Family And Friends

On World Happiness Day, LG Electronics India Limited today unveiled a new report in partnership with NielsenIQ. The report, titled ‘Life is Good Survey’ delves into what makes urban Indians optimistic and happy based on a study with 1,313 survey respondents across eight major Indian cities. It reveals a strong correlation between personal relationships, achievement, and happiness.

Key Findings:

Family First : 54% of urban Indians associate 'life is good' moments with quality time spent with friends and family, while 45% specifically link “Life is Good” to family bonding.

: 54% of urban Indians associate 'life is good' moments with quality time spent with friends and family, while 45% specifically link “Life is Good” to family bonding. Career and Personal Growth: The study reveals a strong emphasis on professional success, with 49% of respondents associating a good life with career success and recognition. Among working professionals, 64% find happiness in achieving work-life balance.

The study reveals a strong emphasis on professional success, with 49% of respondents associating a good life with career success and recognition. Among working professionals, 64% find happiness in achieving work-life balance. Health and Well-being: 54% of respondents consider good health and well-being as key factors contributing to happiness, indicating a growing focus on wellness among urban Indians.

54% of respondents consider good health and well-being as key factors contributing to happiness, indicating a growing focus on wellness among urban Indians. Generational Insights: The study provides insights into Gen Z preferences, with 39% of students (aged 18-24) finding happiness through digital engagement and social media connectivity.

Modern Challenges:

40% cite work-related stress as the primary factor negatively impacting their happiness.

However, 24% of working professionals report improved work-life balance over the last five years, suggesting positive workplace evolution.

The Path to Optimism:

38% associate optimism with setting and achieving personal goals.

36% associate being optimistic in life with practicing mindfulness & meditation.

51% define a fulfilling life through strong relationships and family bonds.

“LG Electronics is proud to present the ‘LIFE’s GOOD’ research study. This initiative reflects our dedication to understand our consumers. The findings of Life’s Good Study provide valuable insights into the factors that contribute to a healthy life. These insights serve as a roadmap for us to continue delivering meaningful experiences for our consumers’, said Hong Ju Jeon, Managing Director – LG Electronics India Limited.

The "Life's Good Study" was conducted across Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Kochi, Coimbatore, Chandigarh, Surat, and Patna, encompassing diverse demographic groups including working professionals, students, entrepreneurs, and homemakers.