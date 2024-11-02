LG Electronics Spreads Festive Cheer with 'India Ka Celebration' Campaign Winners Announcement in Hyderabad

Embracing the festive spirit, LG Electronics India proudly announces the winners of its "India ka Celebration" campaign in Hyderabad. Through this campaign, customers purchasing LG products have the chance to win the exclusive LG Dream Home Package, bringing joy and luxury to households nationwide. To date, 44 winners have taken home this grand prize, with 6 of them hailing from Hyderabad.

The "India ka Celebration" campaign was launched to infuse excitement into the festive shopping season, offering a spectacular ₹51 Crore worth of prizes. As part of the campaign, customers stand a chance to win an LG Dream Home Package every day, featuring a premium suite of LG consumer durable products, including a Side-by-Side Refrigerator, OLED TV, Front Load Washing Machine, Microwave Oven, Water Purifier, and Air Conditioner. This remarkable selection is crafted to transform homes into comfort havens.

Congratulating the Hyderabad winners, K Sashi Kiran Rao, Regional Business Head - Telangana region at LG Electronics India, expressed, “At LG, we understand the significance of family celebrations during the festive season, and we are thrilled to be a part of our customers' joy through the 'India ka Celebration' campaign. It’s inspiring to see our products bringing happiness and convenience to homes across the country, and we extend our heartfelt congratulations to the Hyderabad winners of the LG Dream Home Package.”

The "India ka Celebration" campaign continues to deliver daily winners of the Dream Home Package, bringing the festive cheer of a truly memorable prize into homes across the country.

Offer Validity and Availability: These exclusive offers will be applicable until 7th November. Customers can visit their nearest store or log into https://www.lg.com/in/ to purchase products and avail themselves of the exciting offers.