- Nara Bhuvaneshwari reiterates Naidu has not done anything wrong, says worked for people
- Karimnagar DCCB bags national awards
- Govt releases Rs 87 crore to Nalgonda Municipality
- GRT Jewellers brings back Bangle Mela
- Tri-Commissionerates keeps all arrangements in place for Ganesh immersions
- LG unveils OLEDC3X smart TV in Hyderabad
- World Tourism Day event held
- GHMC makes all arrangements for smooth conduct on Ganesh immersions in city
- Gita Gopinath meets Andhra students at IMF
- Post-split with BJP, AIADMK to appoint organisers in each TN Assembly seat
LG Electronics, a consumer durable brand, has launched the ‘OLEDC3X’ smart TV in Hyderabad. The brand’s new smart TV will be available exclusively at selected Reliance Digital stores in the city.
The OLEDC3X features α9 AI Processor Gen6 with AI picture pro and AI super up scaling 4K.The smart TV equipped with dolbyvision, dolbyatoms, filmmaker mode, and it also comes with hands-free voice control. With latest gaming technologies, the gamers can rejoice as this model delivers an unparalleled gaming experience. The smart TV is priced at Rs 1,91,990.
