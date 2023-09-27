LG unveils OLEDC3X smart TV in Hyderabad

LG Electronics, a consumer durable brand, has launched the ‘OLEDC3X’ smart TV in Hyderabad. The brand’s new smart TV will be available exclusively at selected Reliance Digital stores in the city.

The OLEDC3X features α9 AI Processor Gen6 with AI picture pro and AI super up scaling 4K.The smart TV equipped with dolbyvision, dolbyatoms, filmmaker mode, and it also comes with hands-free voice control. With latest gaming technologies, the gamers can rejoice as this model delivers an unparalleled gaming experience. The smart TV is priced at Rs 1,91,990.

