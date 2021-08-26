LIC goes virtual with Ananda app

Hyderabad: SHIFTING to the digital paperless solution for new business processes, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has launched Ananda mobile app.

LIC Chairperson MR Kumar inaugurated the new app on Tuesday through video conferencing, in the presence of Managing Directors - Mukesh Kumar Gupta, Raj Kumar, Siddhartha Mohanty, Mini Ipe and other senior officials of the corporation.

Built on paperless KYC process using Aadhaar based e-authentication of the life proposed, the digital application is a tool for the on boarding process to get the Life Insurance policy through a Paperless module with the help of the agent or intermediary.

The app provides an easy access to the field force in their quest to reach out prospective customers through the latest technological means.

It is expected that the usage level of the new app among the agents and intermediaries will go up and thereby propel the new business fortunes to bigger heights.

The event was marked with the release of an e-training video for the agents, depicting the salient features of the app and the process from introduction to completion of an insurance policy.