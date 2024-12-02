  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

LIC holds cycle rally to promote awareness on environment

LIC holds cycle rally to promote awareness on environment
x
Highlights

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) said that its staff and agents organised a cycle rally in the city on Sunday. The event aimed at promoting awareness on environment

Hyderabad: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) said that its staff and agents organised a cycle rally in the city on Sunday. The event aimed at promoting awareness on environment. The rally was flagged off by Puneet Kumar, Zonal Manager of LIC (South Central Zone).

The cycle rally started from LIC Divisional Office near Indira Park, passing through

Ashok Nagar, RTC x roads, and Chikkadpally. The rally returned in the same route. Mahatbuzzman, Director, and senior officials, R Sateesh Babu, Uthup Joseph, Saraswathi Gopakumar, G B V Ramayya, and G Madhusudhan, also participated.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick