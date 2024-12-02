LIC holds cycle rally to promote awareness on environment

Live
Highlights
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) said that its staff and agents organised a cycle rally in the city on Sunday. The event aimed at promoting awareness on environment
Hyderabad: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) said that its staff and agents organised a cycle rally in the city on Sunday. The event aimed at promoting awareness on environment. The rally was flagged off by Puneet Kumar, Zonal Manager of LIC (South Central Zone).
The cycle rally started from LIC Divisional Office near Indira Park, passing through
Ashok Nagar, RTC x roads, and Chikkadpally. The rally returned in the same route. Mahatbuzzman, Director, and senior officials, R Sateesh Babu, Uthup Joseph, Saraswathi Gopakumar, G B V Ramayya, and G Madhusudhan, also participated.
