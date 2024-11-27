LIC hosts annual sports festival in Jaipur

Hyderabad: Life Insurance Corporation of India, a public sector insurance group and investment company,is hosting All India LIC Games 2024, an annual sports festival. The four-dayeventis being held in six disciplines - Carrom, Chess, Table Tennis, Badminton, Volleyball and Athletics.

Siddhartha Mohanty, CEO and Managing Director, LIC of India inaugurated the festival at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Tuesday, in the presence of Salil Vishwanath, Executive Director (HRD), Aditya Gupta, Executive Director (Corporate Communications), LIC Northern Zone Zonal Manager J P S Bajaj and Senior Divisional Managers, Jaipur Division. Addressing the players, Mohanty said that sports enrich the mind and body of a person in an integrated manner.

He further emphasised the importance of participation and sportsman spirit. An official release from LIC mentioned that the opening ceremony started with the march past by the sports persons followed by hoisting of flag by the CEO, who then formally announced the commencement of the All India LIC Games.