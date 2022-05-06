  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Business

LIC IPO fully subscribed on day-2

LIC IPO fully subscribed on day-2
x
Highlights

LIC's public offer, India’s biggest-ever IPO, was fully subscribed on the second day of bidding on Thursday.

New Delhi: LIC's public offer, India's biggest-ever IPO, was fully subscribed on the second day of bidding on Thursday.

Against 16,20,78,067 shares on offer, 16,25,35,125 bids were received, making the public issue fully subscribed, as per data on stock exchanges as of 6.24 pm. Of the total, the policyholders' portion was subscribed a little over three times, while that for employees was subscribed 2.14 times.

Qualified Institutional Buyer (QIB) and Non-Institutional Investor (NII) portion has received a tepid response so far. Non-institutional investors' segment was subscribed 46 per cent, while QIBs' portion was slightly lower at 40 per cent. Retail individual investors picked up nearly 91 per cent of the 6.9 crore shares set aside for this segment.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X