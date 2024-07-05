Live
Just In
LIC launches ‘Jeevan Samarth’
Hyderabad: LIC on Thursday announced the launch of ‘Jeevan Samarth’, an initiative aimed at transforming the agency ecosystem. To achieve this, Life...
Hyderabad: LIC on Thursday announced the launch of ‘Jeevan Samarth’, an initiative aimed at transforming the agency ecosystem. To achieve this, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has partnered with a global consulting firm, which will undertake this agency transformation project by reviewing its existing agency framework on an end-to-end basis. It will also entail revamping the agency operations at the branch, division and zonal level directed towards establishing global best practices in the wake of the fast-changing industry and regulatory landscape of the insurance sector, LIC said in a statement.
LIC Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Siddhartha Mohanty said: “Through the ‘Jeevan Samarth’ project, we aim to transform our agency ecosystem to align with the rapidly evolving needs of millions of Indian families and provide them suitable long-term savings, protection, health insurance, ULIP and pension solutions”.