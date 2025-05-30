  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

LIC secures BSI certification

LIC secures BSI certification
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: LIC of India, the leading public sector Insurer, has been awarded the ISO 22301:2019 Business Continuity Management System (BCMS)...

Hyderabad: LIC of India, the leading public sector Insurer, has been awarded the ISO 22301:2019 Business Continuity Management System (BCMS) certification from the British Standards Institution (BSI) reaffirming that the Insurer’s Operational Resilience, Business Continuity Planning and Risk Management capabilities are consistent with global best practices.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick