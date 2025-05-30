Live
- Govt tribal park project for Banjaras in limbo for a decade
- J&K Police's counter-intelligence wing raids multiple locations in Kashmir
- Telangana: 75% Attendance Mandatory for Fee Reimbursement in Degree Colleges
- Murder of labourer triggers political turmoil and outrage in coast area
- South Asia’s largest Battery Energy Storage System opened
- Kapil Mishra hails Modi’s leadership
- RCB Crush Punjab Kings to Reach IPL Final After Dominant Win
- Ketika Sharma keeps it stylish and subtle
- Kejriwal moves court seeking NOC for passport renewal
- 19 Covid patients hospitalised: CM Rekha Gupta
LIC secures BSI certification
Highlights
Hyderabad: LIC of India, the leading public sector Insurer, has been awarded the ISO 22301:2019 Business Continuity Management System (BCMS)...
Hyderabad: LIC of India, the leading public sector Insurer, has been awarded the ISO 22301:2019 Business Continuity Management System (BCMS) certification from the British Standards Institution (BSI) reaffirming that the Insurer’s Operational Resilience, Business Continuity Planning and Risk Management capabilities are consistent with global best practices.
Next Story