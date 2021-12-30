LIC unveils Digi Zone

Hyderabad: The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India inaugurated LIC Digi Zone to enhance the digital operations of LIC or sales and services for its customers here. It was inaugurated by LIC Chairperson MR Kumar, in the presence of Managing Directors –Raj Kumar, Siddhartha Mohanty, BC Patnaik and C Vikas Rao, Zonal Manager, Western Zone and other senior officials of the Corporation.



With an intention to become a tech-driven life insurer, LIC will offer information regarding LIC products and services through kiosks installed on the premises. Customers can use LIC's Digi Zone to buy policies online, pay premium and avail other services as well.

Soon after the inauguration, the operation went live by walk-in customers who made digital transactions in the new LIC Digi Zone. On this occasion, Kumar said, "The launch of LIC Digi Zone is a big day for our Corporation. LIC plans to undertake the next wave of digital transformation to unlock several benefits of accelerating.