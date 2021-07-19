Top
LIC's new health insurance plan

M Jagannath, Zonal Manager, South Central Zone launching LIC Arogya Rakshak, through a video conference at the Zonal Office in Bengaluru on Monday 

Hyderabad: Life Insurance Corporation of India has introduced LIC Arogya Rakshak, which is a non-linked, non-participating, regular premium, individual, health insurance plan.

The new plan was launched by M Jagannath, Zonal Manager, South Central Zone through a video conference at the Zonal Office in Bengaluru on Monday.

This plan provides fixed benefit health insurance cover against certain specified health risks and provides timely support in case of medical emergencies and helps the insured and their family to remain financially independent in difficult times.

The individuals can insure themselves as principal insured (PI), their spouse, all children and parents under one policy.

