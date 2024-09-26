LinkedIn adds 10 new language options including Bengali, Marathi, Punjabi, and Telugu

Live
Just In
With more than 1 billion members turning to LinkedIn for insights and opportunities, the world’s largest professional network is adding 10 new language options to foster a more inclusive and diverse professional workforce
With more than 1 billion members turning to LinkedIn for insights and opportunities, the world’s largest professional network is adding 10 new language options to foster a more inclusive and diverse professional workforce. The new language options are Vietnamese, Greek, Persian, Finnish, Hebrew, Hungarian; and 4 Indian regional languages Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, and Punjabi.
LinkedIn’s member base in India has surpassed 135 million, with engagement rates growing at 20% year-over-year. These new additions bring LinkedIn's support to five Indian regional languages, including Hindi, at a time when there is increasing demand in India. By adding these languages, LinkedIn aims to bridge language barriers on the platform, allowing more people to establish deeper professional identities and engage more meaningfully with their networks.
Here’s what LinkedIn leaders Chief Product Officer Tomer Cohen and India Head of Editorial Nirajita Banerjee have to say about the expansion. For more information on the languages supported on LinkedIn, read here.