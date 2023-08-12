LOT Mobiles announces 11th anniversary offers

City-based leading smartphone retail chain LOT Mobiles is celebrating its 11th year anniversary and announced several offers thanking all its customers.



On this occasion, M Akhil, Director of LOT Mobiles, said: “We congratulate all our customers for being with us in all these years. It's our company's 11th anniversary. We rapidly expanded and crossed 150+ stores in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. We have started 11th anniversary offers with a bang.”

Announcing offers, he said, “For the first time, LOT Mobiles is offering Rs 3,999 worth Airpods at Rs 11, Rs 3,999 worth wireless Bluetooth headset at Rs 11, instant cash back up to Rs 2,500 and assured gift on purchase of smartphones, smart TVs, laptops and electronic consumer durables.” M Supraja, Director of LOT Mobiles has requested customers to visit nearby LOT Mobiles stores and avail the never-before offers on the occasion of the company’s 11th anniversary celebrations.