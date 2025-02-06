LOTTE inaugurates one of its largest facilities in Pune: A testament to global vision and commitment to India

LOTTE proudly announces the inauguration of one of its largest ever state-of-the-art ice cream manufacturing facilities in Pune, Maharashtra, marking a significant milestone in its global expansion journey. Hon'ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, inaugurated the facility along with Dong Bin Shin, Chairman, Lotte Group. Other dignitaries present were Seong ho Lee, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea (ROK) to India, Government officials of the state, Korean government officials, the local Korean Association & community members, Lotte India’s Business associates and staff members. This facility, one of its kind, made on a total area of 60,000 sqm, reinforces LOTTE’s commitment to the Indian market and its strategic vision for innovation and sustainable growth.

Boasting an impressive annual production capacity of 50 mn litre and expandable upto 100mn litre in subsequent years. The Pune plant is designed to cater to the surging demand for ice cream, particularly during India’s intense summer season. With 9 production lines in operation and plans to expand to 16, our facility is built to accommodate diverse ice cream formats. High-speed machines, integrated with fully automated robotic systems for secondary packaging, ensure efficiency and top-tier product quality. Leveraging this cutting-edge facility, Havmor will accelerate its growth rate in the next 3 years. This landmark manufacturing plant with an investment of INR 500 crores will provide employment to over 1000 people over the next 2 yrs, significantly boosting the local economy.

Speaking on the occasion, Dong Bin Shin, Chairman, LOTTE Group said, “Our journey has always been driven by a commitment to excellence and innovation. We are very proud to inaugurate our new state-of-the-art facility, a significant milestone in LOTTE’s journey. India is an important market for us and an integral part of our global operations. Since entering the Indian confectionery market in 2004 with LOTTE Choco Pie and expanding into ice creams with Havmor in 2017, our growth has mirrored the nation’s rapid economic progress. With a vision to make Havmor the most beloved ice cream brand in India, our Pune facility will run 16 production lines, delivering unmatched quality products nationwide. As 'Havmor' and ‘LOTTE India’ will merge this year, we remain committed to innovation, investment, and delighting our Indian customers with world-class products.”

Echoing his vision, Paul Yi, CEO - LOTTE Wellfood Co Ltd said, “By establishing one of our largest ice cream facilities here, we are not only scaling our global operations but also strengthening and growing the legacy of Havmor Ice Cream in India. This step forward reflects our strategic vision to make Havmor a trusted and most loved name in every corner of India. With an innovative new product lineup, advanced distribution methods and commitment to quality, we will continue to prioritize customer satisfaction while expanding our footprints in India.”