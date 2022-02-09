Lupin signs distribution agreement with Medis for Orphan Drug NaMuscla

Global pharma major, Lupin announced today that it has entered into a distribution agreement with Medis for Lupin's orphan drug NaMuscla (mexiletine). As per the agreement, Medis will commercialize NaMuscla for the symptomatic treatment of myotonia in adults with non-dystrophic myotonic (NDM) disorders in Central and Eastern European countries. NaMuscla is the first and only licensed product for this indication.

NDM disorders are a group of rare, inherited neuromuscular disorders which is characterized by the inability to relax muscles following voluntary contraction. NaMuscla reduces myotonia symptoms in people with NDM, resulting in a significant improvement in quality of life and other functional and clinical outcomes for patients. NaMuscla, which has been designated orphan drug status, received EU marketing authorization in December 2018.

Under the agreement announced today, Medis will initially focus on the commercialization of NaMuscla in the Central and East European countries, namely Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, and Slovenia in the first phase. Lupin will continue the commercialization of NaMuscla in Germany, France, and the UK.

"The distribution agreement represents an important milestone for Lupin as we continue the rollout of NaMuscla across Europe. We know that collaborating with partners which are highly focused in their territories means patients receive medicines most efficiently," said Thierry Voile, President EMEA, Lupin.

She added, "At Medis, we are very excited to partner with Lupin and are further committed to using our expertise in comprehensive commercialisation to provide new, innovative treatment options like NaMuscla that address patients' unmet needs. For us, each patient counts," said Martina Perharic, CEO of Medis. "As a pioneer in full-service pharmaceutical distribution for the CEE region, we have gained extensive knowledge of the complex markets in the region. This allows us to launch NaMuscla quickly and effectively in selected countries and provide excellent support to our partner Lupin."

Myotonic disorders are a group of heterogeneous, inherited, neuromuscular disorders characterized by a shared symptom called myotonia. Myotonia can be described as an inability to relax a contraction of skeletal muscle which originates from a voluntary muscular contraction such as shaking someone's hand and blinking, or everyday activities such as walking across a street and climbing stairs.

Non-dystrophic myotonias (NDM) are a sub-set of rare (prevalence of 1:100,000), inherited, myotonic disorders which are caused by mutations within ion channels in the sarcolemma membrane of skeletal muscles. Non-dystrophic myotonias exhibit both sodium and chloride channelopathies which result in altered membrane excitability. For patients with NDM, myotonia is the most prominent symptom and demonstrates different phenotypes in subgroups of NDM disorders, and can affect different parts of the body, such as legs, arms, or facial muscles, more severely.

NáMuscla (mexiletine) is the first and only antimyotonic agent licensed to treat symptomatic myotonia in adults with non-dystrophic myotonic disorders in Europe'. In randomized controlled trials, NaMuscla (167 to 500 mg/day) has been shown to significantly reduce myotonia compared to placebo, reducing skeletal muscle hyperexcitability through its use-dependent, voltage-gated, sodium channel blocking actions which are independent of the cause of channel function. This resulted in an improvement in patient quality-of-life and other functional outcomes, with gastro-intestinal discomfort reported as the most common adverse event, demonstrating NaMuscla to be safe and well-tolerated.