Luxury residential mkt in Hyd takes a beating in March qtr

Hyderabad: The luxury housing segment in Hyderabad has dropped heavily by 607 per cent in the first quarter of CY 2025, according to a report.

CBRE South Asia Pvt Ltd, a real estate consulting firm, on Monday announced the findings of its report, ‘India Market Monitor Q1 2025- Residential’. The report highlights that India’s luxury housing segment (units priced at Rs 4 crore and above) recorded 28 per cent y-o-y growth in sales in January - March 2025 period, across India’s top seven cities. However, the same fell by 607 per cent y-o-y in Hyderabad.

In the luxury segment, a total of 1,930 units were sold during the quarter, across the seven cities, of which Hyderabad captured a five per cent share, which means 96 luxury units were sold here in Q1 2025.

In the first quarter of 2024, a total of 1,510 luxury units were sold across top seven cities, in which Hyderabad garnered major share of 45 per cent. The city was leading with 679 luxury units sold in the previous year.

Among the top seven cities, Delhi-NCR led in luxury unit sales, recording a sale of about 950 units, followed by Mumbai, which had a share of 23 per cent in overall sales. Bengaluru recorded the highest growth among Southern cities, growing from just 20 units in Q1 2024 to about 190 units in Jan-Mar 2025.

Speaking about the overall luxury market in India, Anshuman Magazine, Chairman and CEO - India, CBRE, said: “The Indian residential market’s performance in Q1 2025 reflects both maturity and momentum.

Luxury and high-end segments continue to gain traction, driven by rising disposable incomes, lifestyle upgrades, and a desire for future-ready living spaces. We anticipate residential demand to chart a steady course as infrastructure improvements and financing access continue to support housing demand across key cities. Recent cut in repo rate will further improve buying sentiments.”