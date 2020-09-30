X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > Business

IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2020: Mahima Datla lone woman entrant from Telangana, AP in list

Mahima Datla
x

Mahima Datla 

Highlights

IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2020: The state rich list of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh recorded nine new entrants in 2020

IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2020: The state rich list of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh recorded nine new entrants in 2020.

These individuals contributed a cumulative wealth of Rs16,600 cr to IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2020, and the state list as well.

With a wealth of Rs4,700 cr, Mahima Datla along with her family is the only woman entrant to feature in the list.

New entrants include prominent personalities -- media mogul Ramoji Rao with Rs2,500cr, Dasari Jai Ramesh (Vijay Elect) with Rs1,300cr, Meka Yugandhar (Karvy Stockbroking) with Rs1,100cr and Varaprasad Reddy (Shantha Biotech) with Rs1,000cr.

As many as 51 hail from Hyderabad, three from Visakhapatnam, and two each from Ranga Reddy and Secunderabad feature in the list as well.

The cumulative wealth of individuals in the AP & T list registered a 34 per cent increase compared to last year.

With three names each, Medha Servo Drives, Virchow Laboratories and Singhania Foods International contribute Rs7,200 cr, Rs4,000 cr and Rs3,800 cr respectively to the AP & T list.

Top 5 richest people from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

Name

Wealth RS Cr

Company

Murali Divi & family

49,200

Devi's Laboratories

B Parthasaradhi Reddy & family

13,900

Hetero Drugs

K Satish Reddy & family

11,200

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

P Pitchi Reddy

11,10

Megha Engineering & Infrastructures

P V Krishna Reddy

10,700

Megha Engineering & Infrastructures



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X