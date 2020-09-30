IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2020: Mahima Datla lone woman entrant from Telangana, AP in list

IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2020: The state rich list of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh recorded nine new entrants in 2020.

These individuals contributed a cumulative wealth of Rs16,600 cr to IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2020, and the state list as well.

With a wealth of Rs4,700 cr, Mahima Datla along with her family is the only woman entrant to feature in the list.

New entrants include prominent personalities -- media mogul Ramoji Rao with Rs2,500cr, Dasari Jai Ramesh (Vijay Elect) with Rs1,300cr, Meka Yugandhar (Karvy Stockbroking) with Rs1,100cr and Varaprasad Reddy (Shantha Biotech) with Rs1,000cr.

As many as 51 hail from Hyderabad, three from Visakhapatnam, and two each from Ranga Reddy and Secunderabad feature in the list as well.

The cumulative wealth of individuals in the AP & T list registered a 34 per cent increase compared to last year.

With three names each, Medha Servo Drives, Virchow Laboratories and Singhania Foods International contribute Rs7,200 cr, Rs4,000 cr and Rs3,800 cr respectively to the AP & T list.

Top 5 richest people from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

Name Wealth RS Cr Company Murali Divi & family 49,200 Devi's Laboratories B Parthasaradhi Reddy & family 13,900 Hetero Drugs K Satish Reddy & family 11,200 Dr. Reddy's Laboratories P Pitchi Reddy 11,10 Megha Engineering & Infrastructures P V Krishna Reddy 10,700 Megha Engineering & Infrastructures







