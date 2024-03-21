Mahindra inks pact with Adani Total Energies for expanding EV charging infra

Mumbai: Leading SUV maker Mahindra & Mahindra on Thursday announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Adani Total Energies E-Mobility Limited (ATEL) for expanding the EV charging infrastructure in the country.

“The MoU between Mahindra and ATEL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Total Gas Limited, sets a roadmap for the creation of an expansive EV charging infrastructure across the country. With this association, the XUV400 customers will now have access to more than 1,100 chargers on the Bluesense+ App, significantly enhancing the convenience and reach of electric vehicle charging for Mahindra EV owners,” the company said.

“The collaboration signifies a giant leap towards building a greener, more sustainable future, aligning with India’s ambitious climate action goals,” it added.

Veejay Nakra, President (Automotive Division), M&M Ltd, said, "This alliance is a cornerstone in enhancing the EV charging infrastructure, ensuring our customers enjoy seamless access to the charging network and digital integration for an unparalleled EV experience.”

Suresh P. Manglani, Executive Director & CEO, Adani Total Gas Ltd, said, "This is one more step towards expanding the footprint of Adani Total Gas Ltd in the EV space. The collaboration with M&M for charging infrastructure will bolster the confidence of the customers to embrace EV technology as part of the energy transition.”