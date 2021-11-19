Malabar Gold to open flagship store in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Malabar Gold & Diamonds, one of the largest gold and diamond retail chains in the country, will launch its flagship store in Somajiguda in Hyderabad on November 27. The new store has been positioned as the first Malabar Gold & Diamonds Artistry Store and offers a unique jewellery shopping experience that celebrates the art and history of the city with specially curated designs. The showroom will be one of the largest of its type and positioned as the first-of-its-kind concept store in India. A special preview of the showroom for select customers began on November 15.

Spread across 25,000 sft, the most striking aspect of the store is the availability of the widest range of jewellery designs across gold, diamond, platinum and silver with particular focus on craftsmanship. A wide range of collections suitable for the city's diverse communities and customs has been made available so as to cater to every need of the customers. An impressive array of lightweight designs as well as an extensive range of studded and precious jewellery have also been curated for this purpose.

The store also features an exclusive wedding arena for prospective brides and personalised lounges for privileged customers. It also offers best-in-class personalised services including the assistance of solitaire experts and personal shoppers for an enhanced shopping experience. Digital screens and endless aisle facilities contribute to the superior store ambience and provide an omnichannel experience to the customer.

Additionally, the store also boasts of one of the largest jewellery store parking facility amongst in the city. MP Ahammed, Malabar Group chairman said, "The first Artistry Store aims to provide an unparalleled selection of jewellery for every occasion, for customers from all walks of life. The people of Hyderabad would love the luxurious experience of our flagship store and our specially curated designs."

As a part of the group's CSR initiative, Malabar Gold & Diamonds will allot 5 per cent of the profit earned by the Somajiguda showroom for various charitable and philanthropic activities in the region.